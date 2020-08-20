The baby was born on the third day of quarantine, just minutes after the midwife arrived. Daily oatmeal practice began the next morning.

For nearly 100 days this year, I woke up not to an alarm, but to a text message from my daughter, Mollie: “Oatmeal please.” It began the day after she gave birth to her daughter and my first grandchild, in the bedroom downstairs. Oatmeal was not something I prepared when she was a child, but her midwife had told her it was a powerful lactation booster. I readily volunteered. I wanted to be a helpful, not intrusive, grandmother.

She and our son-in-law had been sheltering in place with us—me, her father, and our younger daughter—before they prepared for a move to their own home. We were a full house, with three dogs underfoot. The baby was born the third day of quarantine, just minutes after the midwife arrived, fastening her mask on the front porch.

The daily oatmeal practice began the next morning. I measured out two cups of water to boil and then a half cup of steel-cut oats, the fancy kind in the metal tin, not an instant packet. I used the half-hour it required as a quiet period of contemplation. Would I choose the red lacquer rectangular tray, or the round metal one embossed with vines and flowers?

What would you like in your oatmeal? I texted, and Mollie replied, Chopped nuts, fruit, chia seeds, honey, warm milk please! I chopped a handful of pecans and checked the fruit bowl. A banana, that first time. An apple. But fruit availability during pandemic times became unpredictable. Sometimes we had strawberries, or an unexpected treasure of kiwis showed up in the farm box. I was moved by the surprise kiwi, and took care to arrange the green dotted ovals on a special plate. While the oatmeal finished cooking, I heated a small pitcher of milk.