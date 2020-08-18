I’m a science journalist covering Covid-19. Cooking felt grounding and manageable—until it wasn’t.

by Yasmin Tayag

08.18.2020, 4:14pm

Culture
Yasmin Tayag prepares a meal at home during the pandemic August 2020
courtesy of Yasmin Tayag
Yasmin Tayag prepares a meal at home during the pandemic August 2020 courtesy of Yasmin Tayag
Eating In

Part 03

A lifetime ago (aka February), I reported on everything, from lab-grown meat to lithium-ion batteries to synthetic psychedelics. Now the coronavirus, and the relentless uncertainty shrouding it, consumes every moment of my professional and private life.

Except when I’m cooking.

Writing for digital media means that I often spend 10 hours creating but never producing anything I can hold in my hands. The act of cooking—making a tangible object that suffuses my home and body with palpable heat, smell, flavor, and noise—can be the most real, tangible experience of my entire day. I crave it even more than the food itself.

This urge has become especially intense during the pandemic because writing about the coronavirus is deeply unsatisfying. While experts have made great strides, they still don’t fully understand the virus that has brought the planet to its knees. How long does immunity last? Can kids spread it? Will it spike again in the fall? More often than not, there’s only one conclusion a responsible journalist can come to: Scientists don’t know yet, so stay home and wear a mask.

Don’t get me wrong: Stories about what we do and don’t know provide a valuable service. But after typing them into a little screen every day, shutting that screen only to go to bed in the same room, and repeating the process every day for four months, I am finding it more and more difficult to shake the disturbing feeling that I am not doing anything at all.

The image of roasting the chicken—tangy, golden, and flecked with oregano—was more than a nice distraction from the scientists’ grim projections. It was a promise of certainty.

I felt this way in April, while poring through a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine speculating that the virus would not relent this summer (they were right). As I read, I fantasized about mincing garlic for a souvlaki-inspired marinade. I pictured myself signing off from Slack, tying on a mask, and walking the five blocks to the grocery for fresh chicken breasts. They would bathe in a bright yogurt-lemon sauce while I tossed cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions with good olive oil and a sprinkling of salt, like I’d done countless times before. The image of roasting the chicken—tangy, golden, and flecked with oregano—was more than a nice distraction from the scientists’ grim projections. It was a promise of certainty. That evening, I shut my laptop and did exactly what I had imagined, savoring the predictability.

But just as I was ready to serve the meal, I pulled the Pyrex dish from the oven and it shattered in my gloved hand, sending golden cubes of chicken tumbling among the shards. I wept uncontrollably, standing in a lake of warm yogurt and glass. The randomness of it was the cruellest part: How many times had I used this dish, in this oven? I chose this meal because it was foolproof, but it managed to make a fool of me. I sobbed with rage at the coronavirus for upending even the most reliably mundane parts of my life.

Indulging in the pathos of the situation was validating until it was sad, a feeling I’ve grown accustomed to during the pandemic. I had to pull myself together and move on. There was glass and chicken to clean up. The cucumbers and tomatoes still bobbed in their dressing; there was leftover rice and lentil soup in the fridge. The makeshift meal I cobbled together was not the Greek feast I imagined, but it was warm, and it was fortifying. 

Most importantly, it was real.

covid-19
home cooking

Yasmin Tayag is a senior editor at OneZero and Medium Coronavirus Blog, where she's been covering the Covid-19 crisis since the pandemic began. Previously, she was the senior science editor at Inverse. Her work as an editor and writer is focused on science, biotech, climate change, and the future of food. Follow her on Twitter: @yeahyeahyasmin

Keep Reading

French toast for Mother's Day May 2020
I survived the coronavirus. Afterwards, my mother’s hidden recipe collection became my source of comfort.
05.06.2020
by Andy hirschfeld
Culture
Culture
Racoons become a metaphor for eating well during Covid-19 depression (May 2020)
My advice for coping with Covid-19 anxiety and depression: Eat like a raccoon
05.27.2020
by Max falkowitz
Culture
Culture
Leslie Lamar Parker, right, pictured with wife, Whitney, center, and daughter, Zuri
I won’t remember how unforgiving Covid-19 was to people like me. Instead, I’ll remember Sunday dinner.
05.27.2020
by Leslie lamar parker
Culture
Culture
Workers on the processing line at a pork plant.
My husband and I are meatpacking workers. He recently tested positive for Covid-19—this is our life in isolation.
05.12.2020
by Jessica fu + "ann"
Health
Health
Tradtional ethiopian dish with injera from Rosalind's, an Ethiopian restaurant in Los Angeles. (May 2020)
My dad runs L.A.’s oldest Ethiopian restaurant. Covid-19 has upended everything—even shared plates and injera.
05.07.2020
by Meklit gebre-mariam
Culture
Culture

Get a weekly dish of features, commentary and insight from the food movement’s front lines.

A woman holding up a mirror, frowning. July 2020
Living with an eating disorder as America unravels means navigating dual identity crises
07.16.2020
by Sarah marloff
Health
Health
Covid-19 hits rural America
04.09.2020
by The counter
News
News
Did factory farming help spread Covid-19?
03.31.2020
by The counter
News
News
Covid-19 hits Washington’s apple, cherry farms
07.07.2020
by The counter
News
News
Migrant farmworkers could spread Covid-19 from Florida
06.23.2020
by The counter
News
News