How can food help us face the grinding uncertainty of pandemic life?

For me, the specific pain of this era is rooted in not knowing what the future will hold, the grinding uncertainty of every day. So far, three people close to me have gotten the coronavirus. I don’t know if others I love will stay safe, or when life will return to normal. So to try and cope, I started planning my meals in advance—something I’ve never done before. That way, the near future always comes with a small guarantee to rely on.

Every night, I check what’s in our kitchen. I write down what I will eat tomorrow for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Tandoori tofu, black bean tacos, rice with dill. I try to make dishes that last only one or two meals—that way, I’m always returning to the kitchen to cook, and each day brings something new. I also write down what my snacks will be: tea with milk, dates, peanut butter bites. I revise the list the next day, because I am not a robot—I am a human being, and human beings can change their minds. I am free to alter the plan if I want to. I can decide to make cream puffs with the milk that will go bad soon.

There will be time again to cook for loved ones. For now, planning is my placebo. It’s a small assurance that as everything around us seems to be falling apart—our hospitals, our employment rate, even the aid the federal government promised—there will be a tomorrow to plan for still.