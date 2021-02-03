Chicken wing prices always go up right before the Super Bowl. This year, they’re even more expensive.

“I’ve never seen the prices get so high ever,” he said. He added that independent restaurants like his have less bandwidth to adjust to such extreme spikes because they don’t qualify for volume discounts that larger chains might.

“I can charge higher prices, but then you get less orders because not everyone can afford those high prices,” he said. “So either we lose a lot or we lose a little, but either way we lose.”

So what’s really going on in the wing world?

At least three factors are driving chicken slaughter down and prices up, said Will Sawyer, lead economist for animal protein at CoBank. First, the supply: Covid-19 has led to increased labor costs and ongoing labor shortages in poultry processing plants, a situation that has “actually gotten a little bit worse in the last few months,” he said. Second, prices for corn and soy—which producers purchase for chicken feed—have gone up, meaning it’s more expensive to produce birds, and farmers have pulled back slightly on production.

With demand as high as it’s ever been (and Sawyer says poultry has been doing pretty well recently), lower supply will drive prices up. But other factors are also contributing to the price spike. Chicken wings travel well in takeout containers, unlike steak or other dishes. That’s likely driven enthusiasm among restaurants that might not normally focus on wings. Also, restaurant owners like Ballaney are competing for chicken wings with fast-food chains that locked down their orders (and likely their prices) months or even quarters ago. That means the price spike may be particularly pronounced for independent restaurants, which are left to pay soaring premiums for a shrinking number of chicken wings.