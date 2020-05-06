Beef producers are grinding up their nicest steaks, while retailers can’t meet demand for cheaper cuts

The shift has been most dramatic in the beef industry, where under normal circumstances the profits producers make on sirloins and tenderloins help to cover losses on cheaper cuts like ground beef and bottom round. A pound of ribeye cost around $5 on average the week of April 13, down from around $6.27 at the start of the year, per United States Agriculture Department (USDA) data. Ground beef chuck, meanwhile, retailed for an average of $2.73 per pound, up almost 40 percent from around $2.00 at the start of the year.

“I’ve never seen this dynamic happen before,” said Matt Teargarden, head of the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association. “The combination of things that we’re seeing is unprecedented.”

For the first time in recent history, producers have started to grind up higher-quality roast cuts, adding them to their ground beef since they are more likely to sell than if the cuts were kept whole. This in turn drives up the price of ground beef, since the meat that makes up the ground is of a higher quality.

Ashley Kohls of Nebraska Cattlemen said producers in her state are also grinding up prime cuts of meat to deal with the change in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the switch hasn’t been easy.

“It is logistically difficult at first,” she said, “because you can’t just flip the switch and dump the meat into the grinder.” Many beef facilities have separate production lines for whole cuts and ground beef, though most beef producers are now in the process of making the switch to grinding up tenderloins and sirloins.