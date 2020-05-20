Since graduating with his PhD and starting work as an animal nutritionist, Bart Borg’s work has primarily revolved around one goal: helping animals grow as big as they can, as fast as they can, for as little cost as possible.

Then the pandemic hit.

When processing plants across the nation began closing or reducing capacity in response to outbreaks of Covid-19 among workers, Borg initially began experimenting with the way he fed his own pigs at his family’s hog farm in Iowa. Within days, he was teaching the principles he learned to clients of Standard Nutrition Services, where he works as a nutrition consultant.

The idea is relatively straightforward: If he could slow the growth of the pigs he already had on his farm, he could delay, if only by a few weeks, the date on which they should be sold to a processing facility for slaughter. With luck, the delay might be just enough to avoid the backlog of hundreds of thousands of animals that have no place to go or are being euthanized because of current limits on processing capacity.

Simple as that may seem, this is new territory for Borg and other animal nutritionists who are being asked to put the animals they feed on diets. Borg estimated that over the last few weeks, nearly half of his clients have asked him to reverse-engineer the nutritional research to find a way to slow, rather than accelerate, the growth of their pigs, as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the meat industry.

“Normally we think about, how do we make them grow faster,” Borg says. “So the thought process was kind of unwinding those studies that say, here’s the optimum level, and looking back at the lower levels.”

There are several ways farmers can stop their animals from growing. They can simply reduce the availability of food, or make the animal work harder to get their food—though that could be inhumane. They can follow a similar pattern as most human diets, increasing the amount of fiber and decreasing the caloric value of the food. That way the animals feel full, but don’t gain weight as quickly. But fiber can be one of the most expensive parts of the animal’s diet, and it makes more … waste, which adds further costs for the farmer.