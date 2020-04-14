Yes, #quarantinebaking has caused a temporary flour shortage. But not for the reasons you’d think.

Grocery stories sell only a small portion of the flour that’s available. But getting commercial supply into retail markets has been a challenge—one that’s revealed stark differences between commodity mills and regional grain economies.

As the Covid-19 pandemic stretches on, Americans are baking at home more than they have in the past decade. But this mass return to a comforting, hands-on habit has resulted in a spotty supply of baking staples like flour and yeast at grocery stores and supermarkets.

“Commodity supply has been completely inconsistent and sporadic,” said Vince Finazzo, owner of Riverwards Produce in Philadelphia. He hasn’t been able to source five-pound bags of King Arthur flour since March 18 or so. “We can get 50-pound bags, because restaurants aren’t buying them any more. If we had the labor, we would break it down and pack it ourselves, but things are tight.”

Right now, Finazzo is stocking bags of Pillsbury bread flour from Restaurant Depot, “just to get any type of flour on the shelf.” That’s in addition to two-pound bags of local flour sourced from Castle Valley Mill in nearby Doylestown and Small Valley Milling north of Harrisburg.

Finazzo isn’t alone in struggling to keep retail bags of mainstream all-purpose in stock. Images of empty shelves in baking aisles at independent retailers and supermarket chains alike have peppered social media feeds. They’re interspersed with more than 64,000 Instagram posts with the hashtag #quarantinebaking, showing crumb shots of crusty sourdough loaves, pastel-frosted cupcakes, and chocolate chip cookies as homebound consumers channel pandemic-induced stress, boredom, or both into batters and doughs.

Sales figures back this up: For the week ending March 21, Nielsen data show that yeast purchases skyrocketed 647 percent (a shortage that may have contributed to a drastic increase in Google searches for “sourdough” the following week). For the week ending March 28, retail flour sales were up 154 percent over the same week in 2019, with baking mixes up 99 percent for the same period, according to data provided by the Grain Foods Foundation, an industry advocacy group.

“Whether it’s flour, yeast, or the finished product disappearing from shelves, it’s troubling,” said Christine Cochran, the foundation’s executive director. “My own mother texted me and asked me to find her flour.”

But Cochran cautions that consumers are seeing empty store shelves because of a sudden change in their own buying habits, not a shortage of grain or flour at the nation’s mills. Growers are producing enough grain, and millers are milling it. Instead, the trouble stems from a shift in demand: In general, bulk wholesale channels are suddenly ordering less flour, while grocery stores are suddenly needing more. As a result, industrial-scale mills across the country are scrambling to rejigger their operations and convert to selling more small retail-sized bags.