The childhood obesity crisis started before Covid-19. The pandemic has made it much worse.

In a normal year, school meals are a critical source of calories and nutrition for kids across the country. When schools close down for the season, they tend not to eat as well. During the pandemic, that change has been starker and longer-lasting. Despite the best efforts of administrative staff and cafeteria workers, millions of children missed out on school meals in 2020. At the same time, the meals that were served just weren’t as healthy as before. It’s a disruption that underscores the key role that school food has come to play in the lives of U.S. children and adolescents: When it’s not there, their health suffers.

[Subscribe to our 2x-weekly newsletter and never miss a story.]

Historically, kids lose some of that summer weight when they return to the classroom. But this year, summer-like conditions have dragged on for ten months—and may not end any time soon. That’s why researchers fear the school closures may take a significant toll on an entire generation of school-aged children, potentially impacting their health for years to come. After all, children who become obese usually stay that way: 67 percent of kids who are obese at 5 years old will be obese at 50, according to one longitudinal study. And so will nearly 90 percent of obese adolescents, increasing their risk for conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and potentially fatal medical events, like heart attacks and strokes.

“It’s unlikely that a child who gains excess weight will lose it, without a dramatic intervention,” said Erin Hager, a University of Maryland nutritional epidemiologist, and Baltimore County school board member. “We can’t just sit back and see what happens when these kids turn 30 or 40 years old. We may need to act fast to address this.”

How the Covid-19 pandemic changed school lunch

In normal times, the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a powerhouse. The $15-billion federal program covers costs for 100,000 public and private schools that serve meals to around 30 million students, or just over half of all American children. Among them, 22 million eat for free, or pay 40 cents per meal, because their household income is at or below 185 percent of the poverty line. After the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—formerly known as food stamps—it’s America’s largest anti-hunger support. Millions of low-income children rely on school meals for two-thirds of daily nutritional needs, according to researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health and the Georgetown Law Center.

Despite all the jokes and urban legends, school food has actually become some of the healthiest food many kids eat, making it a vital part of public efforts to lower childhood obesity. Credit is due largely to the Obama administration, whose Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the program, significantly strengthened the nutrition standards for breakfast and lunch for the first time in decades.

Before the pandemic, schools needed to hit a range of nutritional benchmarks to be federally reimbursed for meals. They had to serve a certain amount of fruit every day, and a range of vegetables, from leafy greens to legumes, every week. They had to serve breads, pastas and muffins made with at least 50 percent whole-grain flour, in response to evidence that foods rich in dietary fiber help lower body weight. They also had to cut back on saturated fats, while conforming meals to age-specific limits on calories and sodium, as part of an effort to drive down hypertension in teenagers, which can lead to heart disease when they become adults.

Evidence suggests the changes impacted child health for the better. Students who eat school meals every day consume more fruits and vegetables, and fewer fats and sugars, than those who don’t. Studies show they have better diets, and lower rates of unhealthy weight gain. But it’s not just that school lunch is healthier than it used to be. It’s likely healthier than a bag lunch brought from home.