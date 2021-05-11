Innovation and the incinerated tongue: Notes on hot chicken, race, and culinary crossover

by Dr. Cynthia R. Greenlee

05.11.2021, 11:09am

Culture
The logo of Prince's Hot Chicken in front of the old store in Nashville overlaid a current day photo of the street. May 2021 Graphic by Tricia Vuong | Flickr/Alaina Browne