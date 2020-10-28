What does it take to get your fish-fry batter sold at Whole Foods?

Around 30 hopeful food entrepreneurs—most of them women or people of color—gathered for a Zoom pitch session hosted by Hot Bread Kitchen, a New York City non-profit, for a chance to talk to about a dozen buyers, including representatives of Whole Foods and FreshDirect. There was Caribbean-American hot sauce, jerk chicken seasoning from Harlem, a vegan cheese company from San Francisco, and more. The lucky ones would come away with a distribution deal.

Since 2010, Hot Bread Kitchen has helped over 250 entrepreneurs grow their food businesses with access to pitch sessions like this one. But this year’s program is bigger, with CommonWealth Kitchen in Boston and La Cocina in San Francisco involved. There’s new demand: Over half of Americans report eating at home more since the pandemic started, and a quarter say that pandemic fatigue has entered the kitchen—they’re sick and tired of cooking, according to a survey by Acosta, a sales and marketing firm.

Another entrepreneur, Nafy Flatley, joined the forum from her home in San Francisco. She held up a baobab, a dark, round fruit from her home country of Senegal and the main ingredient in her Teranga Superfood Baobar, a packaged energy bar, “your best friend during your Zoom call breaks,” she said.

The buyers popped in with questions: “Where are you sourcing your vegetables?” “Are you shelf-stable or refrigerated?” “What’s the price point?” “Do you make any dietary claims on the packaging?”

“Two minutes left,” the moderator chimed in.

Demand for artisanal, eclectic food products was on the rise even before the pandemic—Specialty Food Association reported record sales last year, up 10 percent since 2017. But when the pandemic disrupted supply chains and shut down customer-facing businesses, small food businesses took a hit: At the start of the year close to 70 businesses worked out of Hot Bread Kitchen’s commercial kitchen space; now it is down to 20, and 64 percent of the active businesses have reported a decrease in revenue.

"The African ingredients I use are very commonly used in other cuisines, but why do [products like mine] need to qualify it as an ethnic product and not just categorize it as what the product is?"

Hot Bread Kitchen used to hold these pitch events in person in NYC event spaces with brightly colored booths, product samples, and schmoozing. Now everything is online, and the non-profit has shifted focus from helping new brands to sustaining their current ones.

At the same time, major grocery stores are thriving, and for many diversity is a priority, both in terms of the products they sell and the companies that produce them. Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket chain, has announced a diversity and equity plan, in part to stock shelves with more minority-owned products. Last year the company spent $3.4 billion on more than 1,000 diverse suppliers, and it plans to spend $10 billion by 2030, according to the press release. But without the kind of strong, generational financial foundation that is often out of reach for minority owners, it can be especially hard to raise enough capital to stay competitive.

Rakhya El-Amin, CEO of Chef El-Amin, a health-conscious soul food catering company, joined Hot Bread Kitchen in 2018, and finds herself, now, at a frustrating crossroads, trying to figure out how to underwrite growth.