How a federal drought relief program left southern Oregon parched—and contributed to the ongoing groundwater crisis in the West

For two decades, the Bureau of Reclamation incentivized farmers to pump water faster than the resource could recover, despite warnings from its own scientists. This year, residents of Klamath County paid the price, as hundreds of household wells went dry.

This piece is part of a collaboration managed by the Institute for Nonprofit News. For earlier stories in the Tapped Out series, click here .

This April, Micah Goettl, an emergency coordinator for the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), began to hear reports of residential wells failing in Klamath County.

At first, this wasn’t a complete surprise. The region was experiencing extreme drought. Many farmers in the area were tapping into groundwater reserves after their preferred water sources, Upper Klamath Lake and the Klamath River, had been cordoned off to protect endangered species. Wells have occasionally gone dry in previous years, Goettl said. It happens every now and then, when groundwater falls to a level lower than pumps can reach.

Quickly, however, it became apparent that this year’s water woes were more severe than usual, and widespread: As of last Friday, more than 280 homes in Klamath County have seen their wells go dry. For the first time ever this summer, the state was asked to step in and coordinate an emergency response.

Even finding a temporary solution was an uphill battle: Early on, ODHS found itself competing with its counterpart agencies in California—also facing waves of domestic well failures this year—to buy water tanks, which can be hooked up to homes as a backup water source. Eventually, an Oregon-based manufacturer set up a dedicated assembly line to produce tanks for residents waiting to resume their lives. In the months since, private water suppliers have been making regular deliveries to Klamath County to keep them full.

For some residents, there’s not much to do right now but hope that the upcoming winter’s rain and snow will help groundwater levels recover. Another option is to deepen their wells, allowing them to tap into lower groundwater levels. However, not only is this process costly, but demand for well repair services is so high right now that waiting lists are reportedly as much as a year long. In October, ODHS announced that it would extend emergency water deliveries through April of 2022 due to poor groundwater recovery. One Klamath County resident cried when she heard the news, Goettl said: “She’s on a fixed income, elderly, and was not certain how she was going to be able to continue paying for water once this stopped.”

This year’s emergency took both residents and officials by surprise, but perhaps it shouldn’t have. That’s because the region’s ongoing groundwater woes are at least two decades in the making, exacerbated in part by the very federal programs meant to conserve water in the area, The Counter has found. Our analysis looked at drought responses within the upper Klamath Basin—an 8,000-square-mile ecological region that encompasses most of Klamath County and parts of northern California—and drew from interviews from dozens of sources, including scientists, agricultural groups, tribal representatives, conservation experts, and government officials.