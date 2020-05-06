My family produces enough beef to feed our whole town. I’m ashamed that we’re running out of fresh food ourselves.

I once scorned my grandmother’s basement of Mason-jarred produce. Now I understand why she thought it was so important.

A week into our family’s coronavirus quarantine in rural Idaho, I took stock of our fridge. A wilted head of broccoli rolled around in one of the produce drawers alongside two shriveled bell peppers.

If our family of five was going to keep eating vegetables at dinner, we’d have to make a trip to the grocery store.

The sorry head of broccoli reminded me of the previous summer, when I’d left at least five heads of perfectly ripe broccoli on their stalks in our garden. They flowered yellow, then withered in place, unharvested—a shameful act for someone who comes from a long line of women who never wasted food.

After my grandmother passed away and we cleaned out her home in central Montana, we found hundreds of jars of home-canned food in her cellar. To my 20-something eye it was the lunacy of a 90-something woman with a food-hoarding habit, a sad kingdom of Mason jars. Pandemic Me sees it differently. My grandmother’s food cache was insurance against the hard times that would inevitably come, as they already had several times during her life as a mother of nine.